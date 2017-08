Brain: Win A Pass for Two (2) to “IT” Movie Night

“IT MOVIE NIGHT”

ALL THIS WEEK… DAILY “BRAIN” WINNERS WILL RECEIVE….

A PASS FOR TWO (2) TO A SPECIAL ADVANCED SCREENING OF THE NEW ‘IT’ MOVIE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6TH @ 7PM

THIS IS A SPECIAL SCREENING OF ‘IT’!

WE WILL HAVE SPECIAL PRIZES AND GIVEAWAYS AT THE MOVIE NIGHT

WE WILL HAVE OUR VERY OWN THEATRE FOR JUST WKIT LISTENERS!

YOU CAN NOT PURCHASE THESE TICKETS, YOU CAN ONLY WIN THEM HERE ON THIS STATION!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY OUR SPONSORS:

JR REDEMPTION CENTER

ROCK AND ART SHOP

THE GRAND

THE BRIAR PATCH

CAROLINA SPORTS AND SPIRITS

GHOSTS OF BANGOR

SANDOLLAR SPA AND POOL

GERALD WINTERS AND SON RARE BOOKS

W.A. BEAN & SONS

***PICK UP TICKETS AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***