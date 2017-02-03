Brain: Win A $20 Gift Card For Bangor Wine & Cheese

About Bangor Wine and Cheese:

Bangor Wine and Cheese Company is owned by Eric and Christine Mihan, who purchased the business in November 2009, having hastily moved up to Christine’s native Bangor upon learning that the store was for sale. It seemed an ideal match, bringing Eric’s experience in fine beverages to Christine’s hometown just in time for Bangor’s renaissance, as well as the start of their family.

Since taking over, they have turned Bangor Wine and Cheese into Central Maine’s finest beverage destination that offers a generous selection of the best wines, beers, cheeses, and charcuterie in the world. Due to their strong belief in the power of community, they work with many local and regional businesses.

Eric’s passion for sharing the love of wine led him to open the Wine Underground Beverage School in 2012, and he serves as the school manager.