All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE VYNTYGE SKYNYRD AT AURA IN PORTLAND ON SATURDAY, MARCH 24TH AT 9PM!

Tickets are on sale now!

18+ show

Tickets $10-25.50

Doors open at 8pm, show at 9pm

Visit AuraMaine.com for ticket information

Located at 121 Center Street, Portland

**THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – BRING ID TO THE BOX OFFICE THE NIGHT OF THE SHOW***