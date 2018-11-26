Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Brain: Tusk @ Aura

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific winners will receive a pair of tickets to see Tusk at Aura!

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE TUSK: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE AT AURA IN PORTLAND ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28TH AT 9PM!

Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac. The five seasoned, well-respected musicians comprising Tusk have been making music together in various combinations and styles – in both original outfits and cover bands – for over 25 years.

Visit AuraMaine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Aura is located at 121 Center Street in Portland.

Doors for this 18+ Only show open at 8:00pm, show starts at 9:00pm.
Tickets are $15-25.50 advanced, $18-28:50 day of show.

 

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE SHOW ID AT BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW***  

