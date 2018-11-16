Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Brain: Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific winners will receive a pair of tickets to see Train and The Goo Goo Dolls at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE TRAIN AND THE GOO GOO DOLLS AT THE DARLINGS WATERFRONT PAVILION ON TUESDAY, JULY 30TH 2019!

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present Train and The Goo Goo Dolls, with special guest Allen Stone!
For more information, visit WaterfrontConcerts.com

Tickets start at $25.
Purchase tickets by calling 1-800-745-3000, at WaterfrontConcerts.com, or stop by Mark’s Music in Brewer

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE SHOW ID AT BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW***

