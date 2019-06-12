ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:Contest Brain: Subway by WKIT June 12, 2019, 11:00 am 0 Comments 6 (SIX) FOOTLONG SUBS FROM SUBWAY SUBWAY… MAKE IT WHAT YOU WANTTRY SUBWAYS NEW CLUB COLLECTIONTHE NEW STECK CLUB – THE NEW SOUTHWEST CHICKEN CLUB ON JALAPENO CHEDDAR BREAD OR THE CLASSIC AMERICAN CLUB! ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Man injured in van crash dies at hospital Back All Entries Next article 10 with Jen: Downtown Partnership Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Yes, add me to your mailing list. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.