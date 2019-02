Brain: Ripcord at Penobscot Theatre

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE “RIPCORD” AT PENOBSCOT THEATRE STARTING MARCH 14TH. (THESE TICKETS ARE FOR OPENING WEEK ONLY)

LOCATED AT 131 MAIN STREET IN BANGOR. FOR SHOW TIMES AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS VISIT WWW DOT PENOBSCOT THEATRE DOT ORG. THIS VOUCHER IS FOR OPENING WEEK ONLY. YOU MUST CONTACT TO THEATRE TO RESERVE YOUR SEATS. A SUNNY ROOM ON AN UPPER FLOOR IS PRIME REAL ESTATE IN THE BRISTOL PLACE SENIOR LIVING FACILITY, SO WHEN CANTANKEROUS ABBY IS FORCED TO SHARE HER QUARTERS WITH A NEW ARRIVAL, SHE DETERMINES TO GET RID OF THE INFURIATINGLY CHIPPER WOMAN BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY. THE GOLDEN GIRLS MEETS THE ODD COUPLE



***PICK UP VOUCHER AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***