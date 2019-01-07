Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Brain: Paint It Black @ Aura

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific winners will receive a pair of tickets to Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE SATISFACTION: A ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE AT AURA ON SATURDAY, MARCH 9TH AT 9PM!

The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show presents Paint It Black on Saturday, March 9th.
Tickets for this 18+ show are on sale now: Advance tickets are $15-29.50, or $18-32.50 day of show.

Visit AuraMaine.com for more information.

 

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – SHOW ID AT THE BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW ***

 

