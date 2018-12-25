Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Brain: Mark’s Music Gift Card

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific winners will receive a gift card to Mark's Music!

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…

A $25 GIFT CARD TO MARK’S MUSIC!

Located at 203 Penobscot Street in Brewer, Mark’s Music is always featuring new products – drum kits, guitars, keyboards, karaoke machines, and more!
They offer rentals, as well – sound systems, professional stage lighting, microphones, consignments

Visit them online at MarksMusic.biz, or call them at (207)989-6658

 

****PICK UP GIFT CARD AT 861 BROADWAY ****

