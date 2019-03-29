Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

Brain: Las Palapas

0 Comments

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

A $20 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO LAS PALAPAS!

  • NEW LOCATION ON WILSON STREET IN BREWER DINE IN OR TAKE OUT
  • EVERYTHING PREPARED FRESH DAILY
  • VEGETARIAN OPTIONS
  • GIFT CARDS CAN BE USED AT EITHER LOCATION
  • LUNCH AND DINNER SPECIALS FOR EACH NIGHT OF THE WEEK

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.