Brain: Jeff Dunham Tickets

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE JEFF DUNHAM : PASSIVELY AGGRESSIVE TOUR ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH 2018 AT 3:00PM AT THE CROSS INSURANCE CENTER!

Jeff Dunham returns to Bangor Sunday, February 18 with “PASSIVELY AGGRESSIVE”. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 25 at 10AM.

ALL TICKETS $52.00 – 3D COLLECTOR TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED ONLINE ONLY: $64

TICKETS GO ON SALE: MONDAY, SEPT 25 AT 10AM

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE AT TICKET MASTER DOT COM, CALLING 1-800-745-3000 OR VISITING THE CROSS CENTER BOX OFFICE.

***PICK UP TICKETS AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***