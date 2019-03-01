Brain: IMPACT FEST!

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE IMPACT FEST SHOW ON SATURDAY JULY 28TH AT THE DARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION!

WATERFRONT CONCERTS, SAVE (SUICIDE AWARENESS VOICES OF EDUCATION) AND MUSIC MATTERS ARE EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE SECOND ANNUAL IMPACT MUSIC FESTIVAL FEATURING – GODSMACK, EVANESCENCE, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE AND MORE!

VISIT WATERFRONT CONCERTS DOT COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKET PRICING

****THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE BRING ID TO BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF THE SHOW***