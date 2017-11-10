Brain: Hot Stove Night

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win:

A 4 PACK OF TICKETS TO OUR RED SOX HOT STOVE NIGHT AT JEFF’S CATERING IN BREWER ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 11TH AT 6:30PM!

Hot Stove Night is back…and you can only win tickets!

Join us for a night of baseball talk with Red Sox announcers Joe Castiglione, Tim Neverett and Dave O’Brien! Also featuring is our new guest, Brian Butterfield, comedy by Bob Marley and a silent auction to benefit The Jimmy Fund. Food and refreshments will be available, along with a cash bar.

Zone Radio’s 14th Annual Hot Stove Night will be held at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

Brought to you by these sponsors:

Varney Buick GMC

EBS Building Supply

Van Raymond Outfitters

The Neon Pipe

Old Town Archery & Survival

Bangor Tire

**PICK UP TICKETS AT 861 BROADWAY IN BANGOR***