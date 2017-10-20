Brain: Halloween Movie Night Tickets, Presented by Tim Hortons!

WKIT and Tim Hortons Present 1922 our 14th Annual Halloween Movie Night!

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ZONE RADIO’S ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT TO SEE “1922” ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31ST AT 8PM AT THE BANGOR MALL CINEMAS IN BANGOR.

This is a brand-new Netflix Original movie and the only way to see it on the big screen is to win tickets! Doors will open at 7:30PM and the movie will begin at 8PM. WE’ll also have drawings for special prizes, grab bags filled with candy, Stephen King books and other fantastic goodies for each attendee AND Flix Mix from the Bangor Mall cinemas for all!

Presented to you by Tim Hortons. Stop by your local Tim Hortons today and pick up your favorite Timbits for your Halloween party!

Also brought to you by these sponsors:

Kenny U-Pull

Blue Alpaca Ranch & Store

The Neon Pipe

Downeast Toyota

Gunn’s Sporting Goods

The Briar Patch

Wendy’s

Winterport Boot Shop

Diversified Ink Tattoo Studio

Glidden Auto Body

Empire Vape Shop

Dorr’s Equipment

B&L Auto Parts and Paint

Greenbear 420

Varney Buick GMC

***PICK UP TICKETS AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***