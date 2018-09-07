Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Brain: Great Maine BBQ Challenge

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific winners will receive a pair of passes to The Great Maine BBQ Challenge!

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win:

A PAIR OF PASSES TO THE GREAT MAINE BBQ CHALLENGE, SEPTEMBER 21ST – 23RD IN BANGOR MAINE AT BASS PARK!

Friday: 5:00pm – 10:oopm (Free!)
Saturday: 10:00am – 10:00pm
Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Friday’s admission is FREE! For Saturday and Sunday music events and activities: Day passes are $10 at the door. VIP passes are $50 per person. Children 10 and under are FREE!

For more information – and to get tickets – visit GreatMaineBBQChallenge.com!

**PICK UP PASSES AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY, BANGOR**

 

