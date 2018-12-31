Brain: Clifton Poles and Holes T-Shirt or Sweatshirt

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…
A CLIFTON POLES AND HOLES T-SHIRT OR SWEATSHIRT!
Clifton Poles and Holes will tackle any job, from power lines and tree removal to other services like roof truss installation. “Impossible” jobs are welcomed!
Give them a call at (207)843-5132, or vist them online at CliftonPolesAndHoles.com!
- POWER LINES, TREE REMOVAL AND OTHER SERVICES INCLUDING ROOF TRUSS INSTALLATION.
- IMPOSSIBLE JOBS WELCOMED!
- GIVE THEM A CALL AT 843-5132 AND VISIT THEM ONLINE AT CLIFTON POLES AND HOLES DOT COM.