Brain: Chocolate Covered Fruit With a Grand Prize of a Couples Float!

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific airs weekdays at 4:20pm

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

Qualifying Daily Winner will receive: Box Of Chocolate Covered Fruit From Chloe’s Collections Florist In Dover Foxcroft (chocolates Will Be Available Here At The Station For Pick Up On Wednesday 2/13, Thursday 2/14 And Friday 2/15 Of Next Week Only)

Grand Prize – 1 in 5 Chance: A Couples Float At Float 207! It’s There Deluxe 2 Person Float ($100 Value)

  • Chocolates Will Be Available For Pick Up On Wednesday 13th, Thursday 14th And Friday 15th Of Next Week Only
  • Follow Chloe’s Collections Florist On Instagram Or Visit Chloe’s Collections Dot Com For More Information
  • Float 207 – Slip On Into One Of The Spacious Temperature Controlled Tanks That Will Have You Float Your Way To Relaxation And Pain Relief.
  • Located On Outer Hammond Street In Hermon.

 

***PICK UP PRIZE AT THE STATION – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***

