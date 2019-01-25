Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Brain: Brit Floyd at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific airs weekdays at 4:20pm

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…

A pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd at the Merrill Auditorium on Monday, May 6th @ 7:30pm

  • Tickets $179.75 (VIP)|$79.75|$59.75|$39.75 (Includes service fee)
  • Ticket prices will increase on the day of the show.
  • Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, returns to the stage in 2019 with its most ambitious and best production yet, a very special 40th anniversary retrospective of Pink Floyd’s iconic rock opera, ‘The Wall’.
  • Visit PortTix.com for more ticket information

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE SHOW ID TO BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF THE SHOW***

