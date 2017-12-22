Brain: Bob Marley at The Grand

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE BOB MARLEY AT THE GRAND IN ELLSWORTH!

Maine’s King of Comedy, Bob Marley, will be at The Grand in Ellsworth on Saturday, January 6th at 7pm!

The Grand is located at 165 Main Street in Ellsworth. Tickets are $29,50 for Reserved Seating and can be purchased either by calling (207)667-9500 or visiting The Grand online!

**THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE BRING VALID ID TO THE BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF THE SHOW! **