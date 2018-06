ALL THIS WEEK… DAILY “BRAIN” WINNERS WILL RECEIVE….

4 ROUNDS OF MINI GOLF – 20 BATTING CAGE TOKENS – 4 GO KART RIDES AT BLACKBEARD’S ON THE ODLIN ROAD IN BANGOR!

BLACKBEARD’S LOCATED ON THE ODLIN ROAD IN BANGOR, IS YOUR ONE STOP SHOP FOR SUMMER FUN!

THEY OFFER AN ARCADE AND GAME ROOM, SNACK BAR, 36 HOLES OF MINI GOLF, 10 CAGE BATTING FACILITY, AND THEIR INDY STYLE GO KARTS!

CALL THEM AT 945-0233 FOR MORE INFORMATION

***PICK UP CERTIFICATE AT THE STATION – 861 BROADWAY***