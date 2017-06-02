Brain: Win A Camping Pkg From Balsam Cove Campground

DAILY WINNERS PLAYING “GEE, YOUR BRAIN SMELLS TERRIFIC WILL RECEIVE…

A FREE WEEKEND OF CAMPING IN A TENT OR RV SITE AT BALSAM COVE CAMPGROUND ON TODDY POND IN ORLAND.

**IF WINNERS DON’T HAVE A TENT OR RV WE WILL GIVE THEM $100 OFF A WEEKEND STAY IN A RV OR RUSTIC CABIN, OR A FREE WEEKNIGHT STAY IN A RV OR RUSTIC CABIN.**

ENJOY THE SCENERY WHILE YOU RELAX AND UNWIND, FISH, OR PADDLE THE SERENE WATERS OF TODDY POND.

THEY OFFER CANOES, POWER BOATS, A GENERAL STORE FOR YOUR NEEDS, LAUNDRY FACILITIES, FIREWOOD, LAKESIDE PLAYGROUND, A SWIM AREA WITH GRASSY BEACH AND PICNIC TABLES, FISHING LICENSES, AND SO MUCH MORE.

TENT SITES START AT $29

LOCATED AT 286 BACK RIDGE RD . IN ORLAND

PHONE NUMBER IS (207) 469-7771

****PICK UP GIFT CERTIFICATE AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***

About Balsam Cove Campground

A Lakeside Family Campground In Orland, ME

Balsam Cove Campground is in beautiful Orland, Maine, conveniently close to many attractions. Enjoy being tucked away at a peaceful lakeside setting while being close to Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park and the rocky coast, historic Bucksport, and Bangor with its shopping, dining, malls, entertainment, and more. Located on pristine Toddy Pond, Maine’s “best kept secret,” where you often see the Loon, Canada Goose, and Mallard duck, and where you can experience the best fishing around.

With a variety of sites to choose from, you’re sure to find what you need. Bring your tent, RV, or rent a rustic one room log cabin that sleeps up to four people and includes a microwave, small refrigerator, and a roomy covered porch to relax and enjoy the scenery from. Sites have picnic tables and fire rings, and the campground offers free WiFi. We also have on-site camping trailer rentals. Call us for more details! Balsam Cove Campground is focused on providing quality service and customer satisfaction.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel like you’ve come home. Enjoy the scenery while you relax and unwind, fish, or paddle the serene waters of Toddy Pond. We offer canoes, power boats, and slip rentals, a general store for your needs, laundry facilities, firewood, lakeside playground, a swim area with grassy beach and picnic tables, fishing licenses, restrooms with hot showers, and so much more. Call us today to book your vacation and look forward to a dynamite camping experience.