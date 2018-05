“ADAM EZRA GROUP”

ALL THIS WEEK… DAILY “BRAIN” WINNERS WILL RECEIVE….

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE THE ADAM EZRA GROUP AT THE GRAND IN ELLSWORTH ON SATURDAY, MAY 26TH AT 7:30PM

GENERAL ADMISSION :: $15.00

ADAM EZRA GROUP ~ FOLK GROUP FROM BOSTON MASS

HURRICANE WIND IS THEIR LATEST RELEASE 2017

MAKING MUSIC TOGETHER IS ITSELF A FORM OF GRASSROOTS ORGANIZING, CAPABLE OF NOTHING LESS THAN CHANGING THE WORLD.

**THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE SHOW ID AT BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF THE SHOW**