Brain: $50 Frost’s Garage Gift Certificate

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…

A $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO FROST’s GARAGE IN HAMPDEN!

Use this $50 gift certificate towards those new winter tires, or some pre-winter maintenance you might be putting off!

Located at 46 Western Avenue in Hampden, Frost’s Garage is the garage to turn to for all of your vehicle maintenance and repair needs. Their focus is on customer satisfaction on each and every job. Open Monday through Friday, 7am to 4pm. Call them at (207)862-3210

****PICK UP GIFT CERTIFICATE AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***