Encore Drive-In Nights presents Bon Jovi on Saturday, May 22nd! This will be an epic Bon Jovi concert recorded live exclusively for one-night only at drive-in theaters and broadcasted at select cinemas across America.

-Bon Jovi concert will air at 400 theaters across America on the same night- Saturday, May 22nd making this Bon Jovi’s biggest concert ever!

-Tickets start at $68 per car FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY

-Ticket prices will increase to $89 per car

-A single ticket is valid for 1 vehicle holding up to 6 passengers

-Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 29 at NOON EST

Concert announce time: This Monday, April 26 at NOON EST

On Sale Time: Tickets on sale Thursday, April 29 at NOON EST

Show date: Saturday, May 22, 2021 at DUSK