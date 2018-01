PRESALE ALERT! The presale for Trevor Noah's appearance at the Merrill Auditorium begins TODAY! The presale will be available until 10pm Thursday! wkitfm.com/presale-trevor-noah-merrill-auditorium/ ... See MoreSee Less

We're happy to announce that our very own Don Cookson will be taking over as the Midday DJ!



You'll be able to catch him on 100.3 every weekday from 10-2 in the very near future! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo