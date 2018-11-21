Bob Marley: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day is just a couple of days away, which means most folks are getting ready for plenty of food, time spent with family, and a lot of football. For me, it usually also meant a day spent watching a bunch of cheesy movies.
What are some of your favorite Thanksgiving Day activities and traditions, KIT Nation?
#TurkeyDay #Thanksgiving ... See MoreSee Less
Photo
Bob's Video you gotta see.... NIce spotWatch the new John Lewis & Partners Christmas TV advert, The Boy and The Piano. This year’s story is about the power of a gift. And how that gift inspired, c... ... See MoreSee Less
Video
Bob's video you gotta see... R.I.P. RoyRoy Clark working for CBS with Tony Randall & Jack Klugman. A wild take on an old classic. ... See MoreSee Less
Video