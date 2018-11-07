Bob Marley: A Cell Phone?!

While the situation has improved since yesterday morning, we're still dealing with issues at the transmitter and are operating at a lower-than-normal power. This means you may have difficulty picking up our signal at locations that would have otherwise been fine. It may also, from time to time, affect our Internet stream, as well.



We understand this is frustrating for everyone in KIT Nation and we're working hard to get the situation resolved as quickly as possible. In the meantime, hang tight!



We'll provide official updates once we have more information on the matter. Thanks for your patience. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo