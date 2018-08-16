Black Label Society – 07/28/2018

Have you ever said to yourself, "I'm pretty good at being annoying, but I really feel like I could step up my game"?



Look no further. You're welcome.



Rare And Strange Instruments

Did you ever clap in front of your mouth to play melodies? No? Well, this guy mastered this technique, and I have to build that device!

More about rare and strange instruments on youtube.com/rareandstrangeinstruments and rareandstrangeinstruments.com ... See MoreSee Less

Video