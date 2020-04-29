Bankrupt hospitals sue for Paycheck Protection Program funds

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two small hospitals in Maine say they could close by the end of June without funding through a federal loan program meant to help small businesses during the pandemic. Calais Regional Hospital and Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln were disqualified from funds from the Paycheck Protection Program because they’ve both filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The hospitals argue in federal bankruptcy court that they were unlawfully denied funding because there was no reference to bankruptcy being a barrier in the original federal legislation. Both filed within the last 18 months.