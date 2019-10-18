Bangor Archives and Retreat

There’s been a lot of recent press — and some misinformation — about what’s going on with the house at 47 West Broadway in Bangor.

We are in the very beginning of planning the writers’ retreat at the house next door, providing housing for up to five writers in residence at a time. The zoning change getting press coverage was the first step. We are 1 to 2 years away from an operating retreat.

The archives formerly held at the University of Maine will be accessible for restricted visits by appointment only. There will not be a museum and nothing will be open to the public, but the archives will be available to researchers and scholars.