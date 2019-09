Porter Square Books will be hosting Joe Hill and Stephen King at Somerville Theatre in Davis Square, Somerville, MA on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 7pm.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 13th at 12:00 pm noon ET.

The deluxe ticket package includes entry to the event, a signed copy of The Institute, and a signed copy of Full Throttle. A limited quantity of signed books will be randomly distributed to standard ticket holders.

