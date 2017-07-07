American Red Cross Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors to give now to help save lives. And, all presenting donors who give now through Wednesday, July 26th, at the Bangor Blood Donation Center, will receive a free pass to The 2017 Bangor State Fair. The Donation Center is located at 900 B Hammond Avenue; to make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS. Please make time to donate, patients are counting on you.