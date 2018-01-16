As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, we find ourselves at a parting of ways; earlier today, Jason “Rockdog” Roberts he will be departing WKIT and Zone Radio and will begin working with his wife at The Frugal Crafter. He will be signing off for the last time as a full-time staff member this Friday, January 19th at 2pm. On the bright side, he’ll still be around to fill in when we need him!

Jason has been a fixture on 100.3 for many, many years and we’ll all miss him more than words can really describe. He can never really be replaced…but, the show must go on!

From everyone here at Zone Radio and across KIT Nation, we wish you the best of luck, Jason!