Do you like more contests? Sure, we all do! Here's a chance to win a SIGNED copy of "Gwendy's Button Box", brought to you by StephenKing.com and Cemetary Dance Publications! wkitfm.com/gwendys-button-box-halloween-giveaway/ ... See MoreSee Less

Out here in Internet Land, we love our cats. Most of us seem to have indoor cats, which means they may not do all that well if they manage to sneak outside (they are, after all, crafty little critters).



Let's help ensure our cats stay safe, even if they manage to sneak out: Dress them in orange!



explodingkittens.com/kittyconvict/ ... See MoreSee Less