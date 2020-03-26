Acadia National Park effectively shuts down because of virus

Acadia National Park is shutting down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Park officials announced that the park is closing its carriage trails, Park Loop Road, campgrounds, visitor centers, visitor services and all restrooms until further notice. The only park services will be those that support protection of the natural resources. David MacDonald, president of Friends of Acadia, called it “prudent action.” Elsewhere in Maine, town officials have closed beaches in York, Wells, Ogunquit and Kittery.