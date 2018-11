Nine of Stephen’s books have been nominated for 2018 Goodreads Choice awards!

Thriller: The Outsider

Horror: Flight or Fright, Elevation

Best of the Best: Mr. Mercedes, Sleeping Beauties, End of Watch, Doctor Sleep, 11/22/63, The Wind Through the Keyhole

The opening round of the GoodReads Choice Awards runs through November 4th.

Click here to vote for your favorites now.