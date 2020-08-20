2 mail-sorting machines dismantled in Maine, worker says

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Two of 10 mail-sorting machines have been removed over the past two months from the U.S. Postal Service Southern Maine Processing and Distribution Center, in Scarborough. Electronic technician Tim Doughty told WMTW-TV that he helped to dismantle one of the machines and put it into storage. The other was scrapped altogether. Mail volume has been down during the pandemic, but Doughty said the dismantling of machines that can sort 36,000 letters an hour is shortsighted. He said volume will grow as the economy improves.