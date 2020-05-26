2 dozen Maine nonprofit groups to get grants amid pandemic

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A community foundation in Maine is providing more than $200,000 in grants to a marine science institution, a gay advocacy group and others. The Maine Community Foundation says it’s giving the grants to 24 nonprofits in the state. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland will receive a grant for a project it is working on about sea level rise. The foundation says OUT Maine in Rockland will receive a grant to develop trainings “to educate decision makers on how to create safety for LGBTQ+ youth.” The community foundation says grant recipients are able to use grants at their own discretion.