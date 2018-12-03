12 Days of Discmas 2018

IT’S THE RETURN OF WKIT’S “TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS”!
Four times each day, WKIT will play the SPECIAL DISCMAS SOUNDER! When you hear it played, be CALLER #10 and INSTANTLY win the CD featured that day, along with all of the CDs from the preceding days of Discmas! Daily winners also have a 1-in-3 shot at winning a Samsung Blu-ray player; the winner will be drawn the following morning during the Rock ‘N’ Roll Morning Show from the three daily Discmas winners.
YOU CAN ALSO SIGN UP AT OUR SPONSOR LOCATIONS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE ENTIRE TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS PACKAGE PLUS A SAMSUNG BLU-RAY PLAYER!
2018 “12 Days of Discmas” CDs:
- Day 1: Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of The Sky
- Day 2: Steve Perry, Traces
- Day 3: Paul McCartney, Egypt Station
- Day 4: Joe Bonamassa, Redemption
- Day 5: Ghost, Prequelle
- Day 6: John Mellencamp, Other People’s Stuff
- Day 7: Blackberry Smoke, Find A Light
- Day 8: Billy Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues
- Day 9: The Record Company, All Of This Life
- Day 10: Greta Van Fleet, Black Smoke Rising
- Day 11: Stephen King & Owen King, Sleeping Beauties (Audio Book)
- Day 12: Tom Petty, American Treasure (Box Set)
Sponsor Locations:
Bull Moose Music
Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union
Chase’s Family Restaurant
Diversified Ink
Greenbear 420
Gunn’s Sport Shop
Sprague’s Nursery
Wireless Zone