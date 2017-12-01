IT’S THE RETURN OF WKIT’S “TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS”!
Four times each day, WKIT will play the SPECIAL DISCMAS SOUNDER! When you hear it played, be CALLER #10 and INSTANTLY win the CD featured that day, along with all of the CDs from the preceding days of Discmas! Daily winners also have a 1-in-4 shot at winning a Samsung Blu-ray player; the winner will be drawn the following morning during the Rock ‘N’ Roll Morning Show from the four daily Discmas winners.
YOU CAN ALSO SIGN UP AT OUR SPONSOR LOCATIONS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE ENTIRE TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS PACKAGE PLUS A SAMSUNG BLU-RAY PLAYER!
2017 “12 Days of Discmas” CDs:
- Day 1: Chris Ross – Over Lonesome
- Day 2: Foo Fighters – Concrete Gold
- Day 3: Alice Cooper – Paranormal
- Day 4: Gov’t Mule – Revolution Come…Revolution Go
- Day 5: Cheap Trick – We’re All Right
- Day 6: Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
- Day 7: Kings of Leon – Walls
- Day 8: Roger Waters – Is This The Life We Really Want
- Day 9: Robert Plant – Carry Fire
- Day 10: Stephen King Audio Book – Sleeping Beauties
- Day 11: Eagles – Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Expanded Edition
- Day 12: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Live Anthology
SPONSOR LOCATIONS:
Kenny U-Pull
Blue Alpaca Ranch & Store
The Neon Pipe
Downeast Toyota
Gunn’s Sporting Goods
Winterport Boot Shop
Diversified Ink Tattoo Studio
Glidden Auto Body
Empire Vape Shop
Dorr’s Equipment
B&L Auto Parts and Paint
Greenbear 420
Varney Buick GMC
Sprague’s Nursery
JR Redemption Center
Bull Moose Music