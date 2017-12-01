IT’S THE RETURN OF WKIT’S “TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS”!

Four times each day, WKIT will play the SPECIAL DISCMAS SOUNDER! When you hear it played, be CALLER #10 and INSTANTLY win the CD featured that day, along with all of the CDs from the preceding days of Discmas! Daily winners also have a 1-in-4 shot at winning a Samsung Blu-ray player; the winner will be drawn the following morning during the Rock ‘N’ Roll Morning Show from the four daily Discmas winners.

YOU CAN ALSO SIGN UP AT OUR SPONSOR LOCATIONS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE ENTIRE TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS PACKAGE PLUS A SAMSUNG BLU-RAY PLAYER!

2017 “12 Days of Discmas” CDs:

Day 1: Chris Ross – Over Lonesome

Day 2: Foo Fighters – Concrete Gold

Day 3: Alice Cooper – Paranormal

Day 4: Gov’t Mule – Revolution Come…Revolution Go

Day 5: Cheap Trick – We’re All Right

Day 6: Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

Day 7: Kings of Leon – Walls

Day 8: Roger Waters – Is This The Life We Really Want

Day 9: Robert Plant – Carry Fire

Day 10: Stephen King Audio Book – Sleeping Beauties

Day 11: Eagles – Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Day 12: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Live Anthology

SPONSOR LOCATIONS:

Kenny U-Pull

Blue Alpaca Ranch & Store

The Neon Pipe

Downeast Toyota

Gunn’s Sporting Goods

Winterport Boot Shop

Diversified Ink Tattoo Studio

Glidden Auto Body

Empire Vape Shop

Dorr’s Equipment

B&L Auto Parts and Paint

Greenbear 420

Varney Buick GMC

Sprague’s Nursery

JR Redemption Center

Bull Moose Music