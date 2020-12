12 Days of Discmas

IT’S THE RETURN OF WKIT’S “TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS”. 3 TIMES EACH DAY, WKIT WILL PLAY THE SPECIAL DISCMAS SOUNDER. WHEN YOU HEAR IT PLAYED, BE CALLER 10 AND INSTANTLY WIN THE CD FEATURED THAT DAY, ALONG WITH ALL OF THE CD’S FROM THE PRECEDING DAYS OF DISCMAS.

"2020 TWELVE DAYS OF DISCMAS CD'S"



DAY 1 – IF IT BLEEDS AUDIO BOOK BY STEPHEN KING

DAY 2 – BREAKING BENJAMIN – AUROA

DAY 3 – PEARL JAM – GIGATON

DAY 4 – OZZY OSBOURN – ORDINARY MAN

DAY 5 – PRETENDERS – HATE FOR SALE

DAY 6 – GREEN DAY – FATHER OF ALL MOTHERF#@*&

DAY 7 – JOE BONAMASSA – ROYAL TEA

DAY 8 –FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – F8

DAY 9 – ALLMAN BETTS BAND – BLESS YOUR HEART

DAY 10 – EAGLES LIVE FROM THE FORUM

DAY 11 -TOM PETTY – WILDFLOWERS ALL THE REST



DAY 12 – METALLICA – S&M2