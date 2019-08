10 with Jen: WOODY GUTHRIE’S AMERICAN SONG @ PENOBSCOT THEATER

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE “WOODY GUTHRIE’S AMERICAN SONG” AT PENOBSCOT THEATER STARTING SEPTEMBER 5TH (THESE TICKETS ARE FOR OPENING WEEK ONLY)



LOCATED AT 131 MAIN STREET IN BANGOR.

FOR SHOW TIMES AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS VISIT WWW DOT PENOBSCOT THEATER DOT ORG.

THIS VOUCHER IS FOR OPENING WEEK ONLY. YOU MUST CONTACT TO THEATER TO RESERVE YOUR SEATS.

BEFORE DYLAN, BEFORE CASH, THERE WAS GUTHRIE. ADAPTED FROM THE SONGS AND WRITINGS OF AMERICA’S PREMIER FOLK POET, AMERICAN SONG USES WOODY GUTHRIE’S OWN STORYTELLING TO CREATE NARRATIVE CONTEXTS FOR HIS MUSIC.