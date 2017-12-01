10 With Jen: Wonderland Christmas Trees

Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 WKIT for another chance to win a great prize from your favorite local rockers! This week, you could win:

A FREE TREE FROM WONDERLAND CHRISTMAS TREES, TO CHOOSE AND CUT!

Located at 419 Black Road in Corinth, Wonderland Christmas Trees lets you experience an old-fashioned Christmas tradition: Choosing and cutting your family’s Christmas tree! They also have a well-stocked gift shop to browse when you’re done! Santa also visits every Saturday, from 2pm-4pm!

Wonderland Christmas Trees is open from 9am to dusk Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call (207)884-7688

****PICK UP GIFT CERTIFICATE AT 861 BROADWAY ****