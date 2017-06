VIP – WINE ON THE WATERFRONT TICKETS

KEEP YOUR RADIO TUNED TO THE “ROCK” 100.3, WKIT FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ANOTHER GREAT PRIZE FROM YOUR LOCAL ROCKER!

10 WITH JEN WINNERS THIS WEEK WILL RECEIVE:

A PAIR OF VIP TICKETS TO WINE ON THE WATERFRONT FRIDAY, JUNE 16TH FROM 4:30PM – 8:00PM

THIS IS THE 3RD ANNUAL WINE ON THE WATERFRONT!

THERE WILL BE A VIP SESSION FROM 4:30-5:30PM AND A GENERAL SESSION FROM 5:30-8PM. DESIGNATED DRIVER TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR BOTH SESSIONS AS WELL.

VIP SESSION INCLUDES FOOD FROM LOCAL VENDORS, AND AN ADDITIONAL HOUR WITH SPECIAL WINES!

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS $35; VIP TICKETS $50

GO TO – VISIT BANGOR MAINE DOT COM – FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS

10 WITH JEN AIRS AROUND 8:50 WEEKDAYS ON MAINE’S GREATEST RADIO STATION…100.3 WKIT

***PICK UP TICKETS AT THE STATION – 861 BROADWAY***