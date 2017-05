10 With Jen: Win Tix To Bangor Comic And Toy Convention

BANGOR COMIC AND TOY CONVENTION

KEEP YOUR RADIO TUNED TO THE “ROCK” 100.3, WKIT FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ANOTHER GREAT PRIZE FROM YOUR LOCAL ROCKER!

10 WITH JEN WINNERS THIS WEEK WILL RECEIVE:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO BANGOR COMIC AND TOY CONVENTION @ THE CROSS INSURANCE CENTER. FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, MAY 26, 27 & 28. THIS PAIR IS GOOD FOR A 1 DAY PASS FOR ANY OF THE DAYS.

VIP 3 DAY PASS – $55 +TAX – INCLUDES: ACCESS TO ALL EVENTS THAT ARE AFFILIATED WITH THE 2017 BANGOR COMIC & TOY CON. A SWAG BAG, PROGRAM, T-SHIRT + MORE TO COME!

TWO DAY PASS – $40 +TAX – ACCESS TO ALL SATURDAY AND SUNDAY EVENTS

SINGLE DAY PASSES ARE AVAILABLE AT THE CROSS INSURANCE CENTER WEBSITE AND AT THEIR TICKET WINDOW (PRICED AT $27)

FRIDAY 5P – 10P ~ SATURDAY 9A – 7P ~ SUNDAY 9A – 4P

VISIT BANGOR COMIC TOY CON DOT COM FOR MORE INFORMATION

10 WITH JEN AIRS AROUND 8:50 WEEKDAYS ON MAINE’S GREATEST RADIO STATION…100.3 WKIT

***PICK UP VOUCHER HERE AT THE STATION – GO TO THE VIP LINE AT THE SHOW TO FIND YOUR NAME ON THE LIST.***