KEEP YOUR RADIO TUNED TO THE “ROCK” 100.3, WKIT FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ANOTHER GREAT PRIZE FROM WKIT

10 WITH JEN WINNERS THIS WEEK WILL WIN…

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO CHASE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT

STOP IN FOR SOME HOME-STYLE COOKING WITH A FINE-DINING FLARE TODAY!

LET THE CHASE FAMILY TAKE CARE OF YOUR FAMILY AT CHASE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT!

LOCATED AT 1575 HAMMOND ST IN BANGOR

CALL THEM AT 947-0030

***PICK UP CERTIFICATE AT THE STATION – 861 BROADWAY***