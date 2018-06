10 With Jen: U2 at TD Garden

KEEP YOUR RADIO TUNED TO THE “ROCK” 100.3, WKIT FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ANOTHER GREAT PRIZE FROM WKIT

QUALIFYING PRIZE: A CD FROM U2! GRAND PRIZE: A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE U2 AT TD GARDEN ON FRIDAY, JUNE 22ND AND HOTEL ACCOMIDATIONS! EACH DAYS WINNER QUALIFIES FOR A 1 IN 5 CHANCE TO SEE U2 IN BOSTON AT TD GARDEN ON FRIDAY, JUNE 22ND. THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL ALSO GET A 1(ONE) NIGHT STAY AT THE HOLIDAY INN- BOSTON BROOKLINE!

WE MUST THANK OUR SPONSOR OF THIS CONCERT GIVEAWAY – MAINE CREDIT UNION LEAGUE… FROM MAINE’S LARGEST SURCHARGE-FREE ATM NETWORK TO MORE BRANCHES THAN ANY SINGLE BANK IN MAINE, LEARN MORE BY VISITING MAINE CREDIT UNIONS DOT ORG.

***PICK UP CDS AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***