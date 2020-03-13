10 with Jen: The Institute

A COPY OF THE INSTITUTE ON AUDIOBOOK BY STEPHEN KING
- STEPHEN KING’S NEWEST NOVEL
- AUDIOBOOKS ARE PROVIDED COURTESY OF SIMON AND SCHUSTER. LEARN MORE BY FOLLOWING SIMON AUDIO ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER
- In the middle of the night, in a house on a quiet street in suburban Minneapolis, intruders silently murder Luke Ellis’s parents and load him into a black SUV. The operation takes less than two minutes. Luke will wake up at The Institute, in a room that looks just like his own, except there’s no window. And outside his door are other doors, behind which are other kids with special talents—telekinesis and telepathy—who got to