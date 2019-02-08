Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

10 With Jen: Spamalot

10 With Jen airs every weekday at 8:50am during the Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

A Pair Of Tickets To See Spamalot At The Collins Center For The Arts In Orono On Wednesday, February 20th @ 7pm

  • This Outrageous Musical Comedy Is Lovingly Ripped Off From The Film Classic “Monty Python And The Holy Grail.”
  • Orchestra $71/$63 | Balcony $49/$35 | All Fees Included
  • Visit Collins Center For The Arts Dot Com For More Information

***These Tickets Are Will Call – Please Bring ID To Box Office Day of Show****

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

