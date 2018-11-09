10 With Jen: Something Rotten @ Collins Center

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE SOMETHING ROTTEN AT THE COLLINS CENTER IN ORONO ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH AT 7PM!

When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write the world’s very first musical!

With 10 Tony nominations – including Best Musical – Something Rotten! is a “big, fat hit!” Set in the 1590s, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the “rockstar” Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits. With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon squared! (New York Magazine)

Tickets:

Orchestra: $63/$71

Balcony: $35/$49

All fees included

Visit CollinsCenterfortheArts.com for ticket and show information.

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – BRING ID TO BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW***